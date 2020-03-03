ValuEngine Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.
Shares of EGAN stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.74.
In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
