ValuEngine Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Buy

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $250.33 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. eGain has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of eGain by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of eGain by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

