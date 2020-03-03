Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.
In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
