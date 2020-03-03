Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

