EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDRY. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

EDRY opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.32. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

