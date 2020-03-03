Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

