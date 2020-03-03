Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
EDAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.