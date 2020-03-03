Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRNA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.36. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 11,941 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $262,702.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,855 shares in the company, valued at $392,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,815 shares of company stock worth $40,727,956 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

