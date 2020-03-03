Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,929,562 shares of company stock valued at $79,514,909. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 94.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 271.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

