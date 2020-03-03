Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Digimarc alerts:

DMRC opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Digimarc had a negative net margin of 142.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares in the company, valued at $991,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 844,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 722,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 194,183 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP raised its holdings in Digimarc by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 296,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 101,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digimarc by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.