DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of DMPI stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.18.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

