DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $471,421.92. Insiders purchased a total of 175,955 shares of company stock worth $797,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in DLH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

