BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Nomura

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Nomura in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -629.33 and a beta of 1.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

