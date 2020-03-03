Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.
NASDAQ:DHC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
