Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.