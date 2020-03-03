FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

GHH opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.98) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Gooch & Housego has a 12-month low of GBX 898 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

