ValuEngine Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $975.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,411,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Analyst Recommendations for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

