AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANAB. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $17.21 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $405.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

