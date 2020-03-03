Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 million and a PE ratio of -20.89. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.95 ($0.91).

In other news, insider Keith Butcher purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £36,120 ($47,513.81).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

