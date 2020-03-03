UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

