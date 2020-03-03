Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -298.60. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.