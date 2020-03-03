Reach (LON:RCH) Upgraded to Add by Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Reach has a twelve month low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43).

Reach (LON:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

In related news, insider Anne Bulford acquired 11,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

