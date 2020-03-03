Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.89 ($51.03).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €33.98 ($39.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.01 ($43.03) and a 52 week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

