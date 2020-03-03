Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.40 million and a P/E ratio of 18.80. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

