Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $325.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.14 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $215.87 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

