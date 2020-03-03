Liberum Capital Increases GetBusy (LON:GETB) Price Target to GBX 78

GetBusy (LON:GETB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 78 ($1.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of GETB opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.26. GetBusy has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.99).
About GetBusy
