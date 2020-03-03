Liberum Capital Increases GetBusy (LON:GETB) Price Target to GBX 78

GetBusy (LON:GETB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 78 ($1.03) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GETB opened at GBX 65 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of -28.26. GetBusy has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.99).

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

