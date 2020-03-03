CryoPort (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect CryoPort to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

