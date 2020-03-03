Burlington Stores (BURL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BURL opened at $218.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.57.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Earnings History for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

