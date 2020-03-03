GMS (GMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $963.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. GMS has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

