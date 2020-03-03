Joint (JYNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Joint has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.59 million, a PE ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

