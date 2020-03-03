Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY20 guidance at $3.25-3.55 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Several research firms have commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.