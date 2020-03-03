Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $555.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Earnings History for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Burlington Stores Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Burlington Stores Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
GMS Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
GMS Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Joint to Release Earnings on Thursday
Joint to Release Earnings on Thursday
Methode Electronics to Release Earnings on Thursday
Methode Electronics to Release Earnings on Thursday
Quanex Building Products Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Quanex Building Products Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter
$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report