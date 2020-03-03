Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $555.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.