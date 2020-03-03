$19.95 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce sales of $19.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $22.30 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $22.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

