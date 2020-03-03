Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $942.55 Million

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report $942.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $908.10 million and the highest is $973.90 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $913.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of LGF.A opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

