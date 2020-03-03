Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $43.76 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. State Street Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,277,000 after purchasing an additional 548,277 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after purchasing an additional 690,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 128,565 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 237,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,085,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,986. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.