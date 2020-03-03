Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mylan NV’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mar 3rd, 2020

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of MYL opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

