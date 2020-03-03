Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

MAR opened at $122.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $114.46 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,777,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,862 shares of company stock worth $13,499,351 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

