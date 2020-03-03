Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $624.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

