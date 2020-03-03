$749.29 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will post $749.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.00 million and the lowest is $721.80 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,543,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,782,000.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

