$588.20 Million in Sales Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post sales of $588.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $564.60 million to $609.90 million. Eldorado Resorts posted sales of $635.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Resorts.

ERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERI opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Eldorado Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

