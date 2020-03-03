$34.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $26.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $118.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,220.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,658,610.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,597. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 224.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

