Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

United Technologies stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

