Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

