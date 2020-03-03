ValuEngine Lowers Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Sell

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

