ValuEngine Lowers Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Sell

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
Dare Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.