Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

DAVA opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Endava will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Endava by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

