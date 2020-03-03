Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $99,033.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,624 shares of company stock worth $8,247,981 in the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.