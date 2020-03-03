Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

