Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of DAC opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Danaos has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $124.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Danaos will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 93,021 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

