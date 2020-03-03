Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCAR opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Dropcar has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

