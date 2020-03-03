Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of DAR opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $29.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
