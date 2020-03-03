Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of DAR opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

