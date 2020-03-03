Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Darling Ingredients Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Darling Ingredients Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Dana Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Dana Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Delta Air Lines Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Delta Air Lines Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Changyou.Com Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Changyou.Com Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Cyberark Software Upgraded at ValuEngine
Cyberark Software Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report