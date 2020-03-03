Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

