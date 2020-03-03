Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.