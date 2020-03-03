Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.
NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.
Changyou.Com Company Profile
Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.
