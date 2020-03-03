Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYOU. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,060,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 763,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 455,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 389,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 110,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

