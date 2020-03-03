Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.